Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $363.95 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,877,709 shares of the company's stock after selling 239,807 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.55% of Vistra worth $363,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its position in shares of Vistra by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the second quarter worth $29,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $10,183,556.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,137,265.25. This represents a 21.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $9,456,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 306,600 shares in the company, valued at $51,772,476. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 868,339 shares of company stock valued at $173,242,584. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vistra from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a "sector outperform" rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Vistra from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $233.20.

Vistra Price Performance

VST stock opened at $177.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $192.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.30. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

