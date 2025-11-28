Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,967,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,054,125 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pfizer worth $71,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.39.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

