New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.0% of New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $45,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $446.77 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.90 and a 12 month high of $448.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company's fifty day moving average price is $383.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $454.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,000,467.86. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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