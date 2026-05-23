New Millennium Group LLC Sells 13,750 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

New Millennium Group LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 13,750 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954,937 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,396,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,289 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,526,026 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $862,335,000 after buying an additional 1,872,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,022,411 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,059,990,000 after buying an additional 1,658,954 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $565,684,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,197,405 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,091,528,000 after buying an additional 1,353,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 target price on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $371.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $329.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.42.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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