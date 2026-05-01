New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,265 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 9,943 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Duke Energy worth $71,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 101,665 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $868,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,809,633.69. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $123,001.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,896 shares in the company, valued at $498,142.56. This trade represents a 19.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $130.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $139.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore reaffirmed an "in-line" rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Capitol Sec Mgt cut Duke Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $140.25.

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Duke Energy Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $129.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.30. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $111.22 and a 12 month high of $134.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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