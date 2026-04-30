New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $211.08 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,139 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 12,244 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $211,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GS. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $930.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $922.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock traded up $15.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $920.65. The stock had a trading volume of 329,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $545.50 and a 52 week high of $984.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $869.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $865.95.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 32.89%.

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

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Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 2,704 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.99, for a total transaction of $2,598,516.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,060,213.72. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,546.94. This trade represents a 28.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,367,306. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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