New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $264.40 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.5% of New York State Teachers Retirement System's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $264,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $448.78.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares in the company, valued at $661,663,348.71. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.3%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $517.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $584.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $466.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.82. The firm has a market cap of $844.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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