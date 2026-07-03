New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 924,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $312,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayban bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 147,300 shares of company stock worth $119,422,004 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,263.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of MU opened at $975.56 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,255.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $867.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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