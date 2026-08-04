NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 34,847 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,971 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 34,847 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $15,413,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,021 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Boeing by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,252,450 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $489,052,000 after buying an additional 1,600,909 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Boeing by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,907,876 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $840,204,000 after buying an additional 1,176,074 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Boeing by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,953,087 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $858,294,000 after buying an additional 942,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 19,623.0% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 872,348 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $173,623,000 after acquiring an additional 867,925 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Boeing from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $272.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: The Federal Aviation Administration certified Boeing’s 737-7, the smallest 737 MAX variant, for commercial service after nearly a decade of technical reviews, delays and safety assessments. The amended type certificate and updated production approval clear the way for Boeing to begin first deliveries, reducing a significant regulatory overhang. Federal Aviation Administration certifies Boeing 737 MAX 7

The Federal Aviation Administration certified Boeing’s 737-7, the smallest 737 MAX variant, for commercial service after nearly a decade of technical reviews, delays and safety assessments. The amended type certificate and updated production approval clear the way for Boeing to begin first deliveries, reducing a significant regulatory overhang. Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas upgraded Boeing directly from Sell to Buy, citing fading certification risks and the potential for a substantial recovery in cash flow as aircraft production and deliveries improve. The rare double upgrade added to bullish sentiment around the turnaround. Boeing Stock Gets Rare Double Upgrade

BNP Paribas upgraded Boeing directly from Sell to Buy, citing fading certification risks and the potential for a substantial recovery in cash flow as aircraft production and deliveries improve. The rare double upgrade added to bullish sentiment around the turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Boeing delivered Somon Air’s first 737 MAX, providing another indication that MAX deliveries are expanding. The Tajikistan carrier plans to use the 737-8 to modernize its fleet and grow its network. Somon Air Receives Its First Boeing 737 MAX Jet

Boeing delivered Somon Air’s first 737 MAX, providing another indication that MAX deliveries are expanding. The Tajikistan carrier plans to use the 737-8 to modernize its fleet and grow its network. Neutral Sentiment: Although the 737-7 is now certified, airlines may need several months to incorporate the aircraft into flight schedules, so the approval is likely to support Boeing’s medium-term outlook more than immediate revenue. FAA clears smallest Boeing 737 Max to fly after years of delays

Although the 737-7 is now certified, airlines may need several months to incorporate the aircraft into flight schedules, so the approval is likely to support Boeing’s medium-term outlook more than immediate revenue. Neutral Sentiment: The certification follows years of delays linked to two fatal MAX crashes and quality-control problems. Investors still must monitor Boeing’s ability to maintain safety standards, execute production increases and convert approvals into consistent cash generation. Boeing Wins Certification for Long-Delayed 737 Max 7 Jet

Boeing Stock Up 8.0%

Boeing stock opened at $233.34 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $219.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $184.43 billion, a PE ratio of 101.02 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.77 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.42). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 346.82% and a net margin of 2.41%.The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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