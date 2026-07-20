Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,359,524 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 184,586 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.88% of Newmont worth $1,012,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Newmont from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $136.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Newmont News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Newmont to $8.80 from $8.73 and kept a Sector Outperform rating with a $147 price target, signaling continued confidence in earnings power and valuation upside.

Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Newmont to $8.80 from $8.73 and kept a rating with a $147 price target, signaling continued confidence in earnings power and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at other firms continue to view Newmont favorably, with coverage highlighting improving operational efficiency, stronger free cash flow, and ongoing share buybacks as potential supports for the stock.

Analysts at other firms continue to view Newmont favorably, with coverage highlighting improving operational efficiency, stronger free cash flow, and ongoing share buybacks as potential supports for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Newmont resumed operations at its Cadia mine after a seismic event, with no injuries or material damage reported, helping ease concerns about operational disruption while the company advances growth projects such as Ahafo North and Tanami Expansion 2.

Newmont resumed operations at its Cadia mine after a seismic event, with no injuries or material damage reported, helping ease concerns about operational disruption while the company advances growth projects such as Ahafo North and Tanami Expansion 2. Positive Sentiment: Some research notes argue Newmont remains undervalued relative to net asset value and could benefit from permit-driven growth catalysts, including the Red Chris Block Cave project.

Some research notes argue Newmont remains undervalued relative to net asset value and could benefit from permit-driven growth catalysts, including the Red Chris Block Cave project. Neutral Sentiment: Newmont is expected to report quarterly earnings next week, and recent commentary suggests the company may have revenue growth ahead, though it may not have the strongest setup for a clear earnings beat.

Newmont is expected to report quarterly earnings next week, and recent commentary suggests the company may have revenue growth ahead, though it may not have the strongest setup for a clear earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Newmont was downgraded by Zacks Research from strong-buy to hold , adding a cautious note ahead of earnings.

Newmont was downgraded by Zacks Research from to , adding a cautious note ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: The stock also fell more sharply than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting investor concern about softer gold prices, higher costs, and near-term earnings uncertainty.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $252,812.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,477.93. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,473,051.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,472,615.15. This represents a 16.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 28,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,146 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $89.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business's 50 day moving average price is $102.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.46. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $57.86 and a 1 year high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 33.87%.The firm's revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Newmont's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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