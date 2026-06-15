Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $10.11 Million Stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Next Century Growth Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,232 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,337 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC's holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $10,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 161.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,278,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $331,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,752 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $183,553,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 66.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,064,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,504 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,699,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,121,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 2,537.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,401 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CRDO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 price target on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $248.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $250.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.79. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $270.21. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 101.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 3.22.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $437.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $431.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 157.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credo Technology Group news, insider James Laufman sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $1,644,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 198,609 shares in the company, valued at $32,653,305.69. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,208 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $465,888.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,447,107. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 376,884 shares of company stock valued at $59,014,018 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Credo Technology Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Credo Technology Group Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

See Also

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