NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,490,411 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 92,008 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $119,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,343,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,176 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,272,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,781,790,000 after purchasing an additional 966,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,816,327,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,787,191 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,267,265,000 after purchasing an additional 373,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,012,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $85.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.23. The company has a market cap of $178.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

More NextEra Energy News

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NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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