NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,288 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 34,430 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $22,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $89.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. NextEra Energy's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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