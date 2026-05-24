NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016,630 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 120,389 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $81,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 68,785 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,878 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 190,085 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,572,165. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.2%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.97 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.03. The company has a market capitalization of $184.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is 63.36%.

NextEra Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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