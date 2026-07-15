NFSG Corp Acquires 5,465 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

NFSG Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 14,381.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,503 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the quarter. NFSG Corp's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker's stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $205,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 39.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the software maker's stock worth $10,720,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $226,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 126,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,495,126. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.45, for a total value of $69,741.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,149.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,557 shares of company stock valued at $66,925,452. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $390.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS opened at $376.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $376.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.86. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.75 and a twelve month high of $416.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.83, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 28.44%. Cadence Design Systems's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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