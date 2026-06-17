Night Squared LP Acquires Shares of 31,011 Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Night Squared LP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,011 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $8,410,000. Analog Devices comprises 2.4% of Night Squared LP's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,802,256,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,487,584 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,369,833,000 after buying an additional 88,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,450,624 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,834,210,000 after buying an additional 194,535 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,215,516,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,458,773 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,751,619,000 after buying an additional 572,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,546,776. This represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,422,954 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Argus set a $460.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $432.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of ADI stock opened at $416.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.90 and a 200-day moving average of $337.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.37 and a 12-month high of $439.70. The firm has a market cap of $202.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Analog Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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