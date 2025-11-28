NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,428,985 shares of the footwear maker's stock after selling 801,401 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.16% of NIKE worth $172,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 388.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,263,797 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $80,226,000 after purchasing an additional 257,095 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 22.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,817 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,080 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company's stock.

NKE stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.98. The company has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $82.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from NIKE's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. NIKE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.10%.

In other news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $5,577,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 647,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,965,452. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a "neutral" rating to a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.24.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

