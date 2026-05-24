NIKE, Inc. $NKE Stake Lifted by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,000 shares of the footwear maker's stock after buying an additional 92,125 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 4.5% of HS Management Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. HS Management Partners LLC's holdings in NIKE were worth $20,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $34,200,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $43,188,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $1,743,000. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 123,652 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 431,055 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $27,463,000 after purchasing an additional 193,514 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook acquired 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 130,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,536,266.40. This represents a 23.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $173,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 41,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,777,893.48. This trade represents a 10.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. China Renaissance decreased their price target on NIKE from $74.60 to $50.30 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NIKE from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on NIKE from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on NIKE from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.32. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.17.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The company's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. NIKE's dividend payout ratio is 108.61%.

About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NIKE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NIKE wasn't on the list.

While NIKE currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here