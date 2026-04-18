Ninety One UK Ltd Grows Stock Position in Centene Corporation $CNC

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC - Free Report) by 162.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,720,422 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,065,223 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.35% of Centene worth $70,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,654,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $522,885,000 after buying an additional 6,356,152 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. raised its position in shares of Centene by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 9,046,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $322,761,000 after buying an additional 5,860,630 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Centene by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,716,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $310,989,000 after buying an additional 2,111,674 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,290,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,078,000 after buying an additional 1,881,041 shares during the period. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Centene from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Centene from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Centene from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNC

Centene Stock Down 2.3%

Centene stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. Centene Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. Centene had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%.The business had revenue of $49.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Centene has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation NYSE: CNC is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene's offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

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