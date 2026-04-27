Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys New Holdings in Wingstop Inc. $WING

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,200 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $4,102,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Wingstop at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Wingstop by 2,770.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,952 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 92,439 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $20,852,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

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Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ:WING opened at $189.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.03. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.24 and a 1 year high of $388.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.67.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 25.01%.The business had revenue of $175.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Wingstop's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial set a $374.00 price target on Wingstop and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Melius Research set a $350.00 price target on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Wingstop from $285.00 to $175.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wingstop from $345.00 to $265.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $302.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WING

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,093,750. This trade represents a 11.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 2,700 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $703,971.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $673,465.59. This trade represents a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc NASDAQ: WING is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company's core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

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