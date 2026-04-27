Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $27.40 Million Stock Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 131.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,260 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 36,470 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 1.1% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.'s holdings in Linde were worth $27,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,089 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $13,256,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $9,636,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,390,155 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $592,748,000 after buying an additional 392,103 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total value of $4,542,654.75. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,636,202.10. This trade represents a 29.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Durbin sold 6,520 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.27, for a total transaction of $3,111,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,227.77. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,332 shares of company stock worth $9,749,257. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Linde from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Linde from $512.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Linde from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seaport Research Partners raised their price target on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $527.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Linde

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $510.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $236.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.78. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $495.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $387.78 and a twelve month high of $510.65.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 17.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Linde's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Linde's payout ratio is 43.87%.

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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