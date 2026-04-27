Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Takes $4.66 Million Position in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,490 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,662,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 18.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 464 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 22.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company's stock.

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More Biogen News

Here are the key news stories impacting Biogen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Biogen struck a China deal to develop felzartamab as a domestically produced anti‑CD38 therapy for multiple myeloma — this expands its China footprint and could open a meaningful growth market. Biogen seeks Darzalex rivalry in China for multiple myeloma with felzartamab deal

Biogen struck a China deal to develop felzartamab as a domestically produced anti‑CD38 therapy for multiple myeloma — this expands its China footprint and could open a meaningful growth market. Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded Biogen, and JPMorgan raised its price target to $185 (still a Neutral rating) — these moves provide some analyst validation for the story but stop short of a full buy case. UBS upgrades Biogen (BIIB) JPMorgan raises price target

UBS upgraded Biogen, and JPMorgan raised its price target to $185 (still a Neutral rating) — these moves provide some analyst validation for the story but stop short of a full buy case. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 earnings preview pieces highlight that new products (Skyclarys, Zurzuvae) are driving growth but legacy MS sales face competitive pressure — outcome of Q1 will be a key catalyst and remains uncertain. Biogen Q1 Earnings: Can New Launches Offset Declining MS Franchise?

Q1 earnings preview pieces highlight that new products (Skyclarys, Zurzuvae) are driving growth but legacy MS sales face competitive pressure — outcome of Q1 will be a key catalyst and remains uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn issued EPS estimates and raised its price target to $180 while maintaining a Neutral rating — adds supply of modeled forecasts but not a bullish call. Rothschild & Co Redburn estimates and target

Rothschild & Co Redburn issued EPS estimates and raised its price target to $180 while maintaining a Neutral rating — adds supply of modeled forecasts but not a bullish call. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose to ~4.41M shares as of April 15 (+15.4% vs. March 31), representing about 3.0% of float and a short‑interest ratio ~3.1 days — higher shorting can amplify downward pressure around weak news. (Note: an April 24 data point showing zero shares appears to be a reporting anomaly.)

Short interest rose to ~4.41M shares as of April 15 (+15.4% vs. March 31), representing about 3.0% of float and a short‑interest ratio ~3.1 days — higher shorting can amplify downward pressure around weak news. (Note: an April 24 data point showing zero shares appears to be a reporting anomaly.) Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research trimmed Q1 and Q2 EPS estimates (and trimmed Q2 guidance), signaling risk to near‑term earnings expectations and likely contributing to negative trading sentiment.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $184.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.16. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $115.25 and a one year high of $202.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.250-16.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 2,660 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.83, for a total value of $531,547.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,607,232.69. The trade was a 24.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $165.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $185.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $211.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Biogen

About Biogen

Biogen Inc is a multinational biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has a longstanding emphasis on neuroscience, with research and commercial activities spanning multiple therapeutic areas including multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy and Alzheimer's disease. Biogen was founded in 1978 and has grown into a global biopharmaceutical firm with operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Japan and other international markets.

The company's marketed portfolio has historically included several well-known therapies for multiple sclerosis such as Avonex, Tysabri and Tecfidera, and it has pursued treatments for rare neurological conditions and genetic neuromuscular disorders.

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