NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Purchased by Williamson Legacy Group LLC

Williamson Legacy Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI - Free Report) by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,720 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 17,271 shares during the quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC's holdings in NiSource were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 2,668.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company's stock.

NiSource Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NI opened at $44.13 on Friday. NiSource, Inc has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm's fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62.

NiSource (NYSE:NI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.25 million. NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NiSource to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NiSource from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NiSource news, EVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $345,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,778,983.11. This trade represents a 16.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

