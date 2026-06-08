Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 349,692 Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Norges Bank bought a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 349,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,175,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.21% of Astera Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 374.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in Astera Labs by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 202 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALAB. Barclays boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded Astera Labs from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $297.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $233.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALAB

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Astera Labs news, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.35, for a total transaction of $1,277,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 60,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,909,822.90. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,311,256 shares of company stock valued at $477,341,446. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Price Performance

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $317.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.81. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $372.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.23, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 3.95.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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