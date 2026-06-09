Norges Bank Invests $39.69 Million in COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,427,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,685,000. Norges Bank owned 1.26% of COPT Defense Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 16.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,457,373 shares of the company's stock valued at $245,771,000 after buying an additional 1,215,936 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the third quarter valued at $28,399,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 289.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 900,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,155,000 after buying an additional 669,181 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 323.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,013,000 after buying an additional 604,670 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 60.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,393,000 after buying an additional 551,863 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COPT Defense Properties

Insider Buying and Selling at COPT Defense Properties

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,922 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $126,994.36. Following the sale, the director owned 3,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,141.14. The trade was a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

NYSE CDP opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.79.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 20.10%.The firm had revenue of $200.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $185.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. COPT Defense Properties's payout ratio is presently 92.75%.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

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