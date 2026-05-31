Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 41,183,145 Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,183,145 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $1,132,125,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.85% of Kinder Morgan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,281,448 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $5,780,637,000 after buying an additional 2,165,130 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 22,635,179 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $665,474,000 after buying an additional 670,856 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,165,368 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $627,502,000 after buying an additional 216,039 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,551,759 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $468,588,000 after buying an additional 205,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,878,898 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $449,532,000 after buying an additional 213,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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More Kinder Morgan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kinder Morgan reported record 2025 results, with strong fourth-quarter performance and renewed optimism around LNG exports and data-center power demand. One article also highlighted KMI as having an edge over peers on earnings revisions, leverage, and return on equity. Article Title

Kinder Morgan reported record 2025 results, with strong fourth-quarter performance and renewed optimism around LNG exports and data-center power demand. One article also highlighted KMI as having an edge over peers on earnings revisions, leverage, and return on equity. Positive Sentiment: Kinder Morgan expanded its revolving credit facility and liquidity, which improves financial flexibility and supports capital spending and dividend sustainability. Article Title

Kinder Morgan expanded its revolving credit facility and liquidity, which improves financial flexibility and supports capital spending and dividend sustainability. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles simply note that KMI is a trending stock or worth watching, reflecting strong investor interest but not a clear new catalyst. Article Title

Several recent articles simply note that KMI is a trending stock or worth watching, reflecting strong investor interest but not a clear new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from Seeking Alpha is split between a valuation downgrade and a view that the stock may already be richly valued, suggesting upside may be limited even if fundamentals remain solid. Article Title

Commentary from Seeking Alpha is split between a valuation downgrade and a view that the stock may already be richly valued, suggesting upside may be limited even if fundamentals remain solid. Negative Sentiment: Recent valuation-focused pieces suggest KMI may be trading at a level that leaves less room for further gains, which can weigh on sentiment and help explain why the stock is softer today. Article Title

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $52,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,456,809.45. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $203,046.38. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 182,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,508.58. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 23,148 shares of company stock worth $763,434 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

See Also

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