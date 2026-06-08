Norges Bank Takes $54.77 Million Position in SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Norges Bank acquired a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,651,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,770,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.07% of SentinelOne at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of S. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 700.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 121.2% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,825 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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SentinelOne Price Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on S shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research set a $20.00 price target on SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SentinelOne

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 231,664 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $3,549,092.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,012,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,835,651.72. The trade was a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,578 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $74,577.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 574,395 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,661.15. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 475,313 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,902 in the last ninety days. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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