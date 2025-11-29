Norges Bank Takes $919.17 Million Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,774,717 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $919,170,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.44% of Newmont as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Newmont by 534.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 408.2% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Newmont by 315.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 274.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company's stock.

Get Newmont alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $168,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,816,517.44. This trade represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $906,799. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Newmont from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Newmont from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC set a $112.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $91.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $90.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $98.58. The company has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Newmont, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Newmont wasn't on the list.

While Newmont currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here