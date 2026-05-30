Norges Bank Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,456,714 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,938,892,000. Norges Bank owned 1.35% of Abbott Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Abbott recently secured FDA and EU approval for its AI-powered Ultreon 3.0 tool, which could support growth in its cardiovascular imaging business and add to its medical technology momentum. Article Title

Abbott recently secured FDA and EU approval for its AI-powered Ultreon 3.0 tool, which could support growth in its cardiovascular imaging business and add to its medical technology momentum. Positive Sentiment: Abbott also obtained CE mark clearance for its Libre Duo glucose-ketone monitor, expanding its diabetes technology lineup and reinforcing innovation in one of its key growth categories. Article Title

Abbott also obtained CE mark clearance for its Libre Duo glucose-ketone monitor, expanding its diabetes technology lineup and reinforcing innovation in one of its key growth categories. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighting strong Wall Street views on Abbott suggests analysts remain constructive on the stock’s long-term prospects, but the articles do not point to a new upgrade or a near-term earnings catalyst. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighting strong Wall Street views on Abbott suggests analysts remain constructive on the stock’s long-term prospects, but the articles do not point to a new upgrade or a near-term earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted that investors have been searching for Abbott more heavily, which can reflect increased interest, but does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

Zacks noted that investors have been searching for Abbott more heavily, which can reflect increased interest, but does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: One comparison piece argued Boston Scientific may offer more upside than Abbott, which can weigh on ABT sentiment by implying investors may prefer a rival medtech name right now. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $67,614.30. Following the sale, the vice president owned 24,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,846,504.24. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.09.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock opened at $85.36 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $81.97 and a 1-year high of $139.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business's 50-day moving average price is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.69. The firm has a market cap of $148.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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