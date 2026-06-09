Norges Bank Takes Position in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,655,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,705,000. Norges Bank owned 0.29% of CNH Industrial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 180,900 shares of the company's stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,074 shares of the company's stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 246,300 shares of the company's stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,862 shares of the company's stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,012 shares of the company's stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNH shares. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore set a $12.25 target price on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CNH Industrial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:CNH opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 12.27. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.13%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 98.0%. CNH Industrial's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNH Industrial

In other news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $490,140.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,926 shares in the company, valued at $728,610.38. This trade represents a 40.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CNH Industrial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CNH Industrial wasn't on the list.

While CNH Industrial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here