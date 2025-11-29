Norges Bank Takes Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,742,745 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $676,500,000. Norges Bank owned 1.28% of Realty Income at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,565 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 0.6% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Realty Income by 10.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Shares of O opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Realty Income's payout ratio is presently 299.07%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Realty Income from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.15.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

