Norges Bank Takes Position in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,976,182 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,203,062,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.09% of Strategy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Strategy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,433 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in Strategy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Strategy in the 1st quarter worth $13,795,000. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. acquired a new position in Strategy during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Strategy by 41.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,088 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $525,252.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,726 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,611,306.52. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $1,162,560.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,841,974.80. This represents a 69.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,380 shares of company stock worth $3,632,719 and have sold 53,177 shares worth $17,122,166. 8.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Strategy Stock Performance

MSTR opened at $178.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Strategy Inc has a 1 year low of $166.01 and a 1 year high of $457.22. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $268.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.14.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $8.52. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The firm had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Strategy's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Strategy from $521.00 to $475.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Strategy in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Strategy from $697.00 to $560.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Strategy from $700.00 to $630.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $485.80.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Read More

