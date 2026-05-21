North Dakota State Investment Board Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,224 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 283 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,252,670.88. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total value of $2,020,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,295,571.84. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 61,024 shares of company stock valued at $99,678,386 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,834.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.70. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $452.04 and a one year high of $2,073.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,629.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,281.43.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Glj Research started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,923.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FIX

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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