North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Buys New Shares in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 103,434 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,862,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,249,447 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,497,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,337 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,963,344 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,656,131,000 after acquiring an additional 111,826 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,402,636 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,406,129,000 after acquiring an additional 128,188 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 11,981,584 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,158,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,457,175 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,020,934,000 after acquiring an additional 463,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $64.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.16. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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