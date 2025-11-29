Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS - Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,449 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 8,696 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,118,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 48.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 87.7% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,568 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 149,911 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $19,007,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $132.46.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $131.34 on Friday. Northern Trust Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.62 and a 1 year high of $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business's fifty day moving average is $128.94 and its 200-day moving average is $124.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 11.99%.The company's revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Northern Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.30%.

In other Northern Trust news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 3,891 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,686 shares in the company, valued at $859,619.02. This represents a 139.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Landers sold 766 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total value of $95,252.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,313 shares in the company, valued at $909,371.55. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

