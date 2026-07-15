Northstar Financial Companies Inc. Sells 1,151 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.2% of Northstar Financial Companies Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Northstar Financial Companies Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,316,000. PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,306,000. Finally, Dara Capital US Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,926,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $983.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $938.51 and a 200-day moving average of $589.85. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,255.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Melius Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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