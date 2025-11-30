Northwest Financial Advisors Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Northwest Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,638 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 45,672 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.3% of Northwest Financial Advisors' portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Northwest Financial Advisors' holdings in Apple were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its position in Apple by 13.2% during the second quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 3,552 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $13,772,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 195,482 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $40,107,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plum Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Plum Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $1,017,654.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,030.54. The trade was a 19.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $278.63 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $280.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $203.07 to $246.99 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Melius increased their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $278.22.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

