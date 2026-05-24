Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 154,060 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) by 5,347.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,941 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 154,060 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.07% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REXR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,550 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 309.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,245 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 89,390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 41.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,811,775 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $70,931,000 after purchasing an additional 526,877 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,956 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 131.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on REXR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Laura E. Clark purchased 5,310 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.73 per share, with a total value of $200,346.30. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $200,346.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $1,181,115.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 33,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,115.53. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 12,960 shares of company stock worth $486,804 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of REXR opened at $36.17 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $242.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Rexford Industrial Realty's dividend payout ratio is currently 187.10%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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