Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,879,728 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 123,910.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,881,245 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,879,728 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.62% of Dynatrace worth $81,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 561.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 896 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dynatrace from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.50.

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Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon bought 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $123,480.50. The trade was a 660.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Dynatrace News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dynatrace this week:

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $38.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Dynatrace's revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

Further Reading

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