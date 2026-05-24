Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 64,926 Shares of UBS Group AG $UBS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,509 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 64,926 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in UBS Group were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,632 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in UBS Group by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,704,194 shares of the bank's stock valued at $264,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,743 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in UBS Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,132 shares of the bank's stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Moneco Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.30.

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More UBS Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

UBS Group Trading Down 1.3%

UBS Group stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.36. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.16 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

Further Reading

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