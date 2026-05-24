Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Holdings in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) by 242.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,017 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Workday were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Finivi Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 3.3% in the third quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker's stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker's stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 5.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker's stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the software maker's stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 1,585 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $179,184.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 31,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,557,344.35. This represents a 4.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robert Enslin sold 5,373 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $695,319.93. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 165,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,406,225.74. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 989,814 shares of company stock worth $131,576,291 in the last 90 days. 18.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Workday from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Read Our Latest Report on WDAY

Workday Stock Up 5.2%

WDAY stock opened at $128.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.36 and a 52 week high of $257.09.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Workday

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About Workday

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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