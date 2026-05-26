Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 452.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,981 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,147,601 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,925,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,216 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 424.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,826 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $240,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,244 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 132.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,354,111 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $277,807,000 after buying an additional 1,340,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3,091.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 808,215 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $109,974,000 after buying an additional 782,888 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 639.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678,718 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $80,093,000 after buying an additional 586,931 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agilent Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $160.27. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock's 50-day moving average is $114.84 and its 200 day moving average is $129.23.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies's payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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