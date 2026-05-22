Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $12.73 Million Stock Holdings in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 18,559.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,808 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 282,287 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.08% of IonQ worth $12,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,774,743 shares of the company's stock worth $1,560,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,299,559 shares of the company's stock worth $387,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,008,001 shares of the company's stock worth $184,992,000 after purchasing an additional 333,653 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in IonQ by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,737,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,327,000 after acquiring an additional 636,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in IonQ by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,937,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 5,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $203,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 112,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,428,757.04. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,413 shares in the company, valued at $361,270.94. This represents a 46.78% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,354 shares of company stock valued at $504,428. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

IonQ Trading Up 12.4%

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.13. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $84.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.66 and a beta of 3.05.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 174.88%.The company had revenue of $64.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting IonQ

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on IONQ shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded IonQ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IONQ

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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