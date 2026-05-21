Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $15.98 Million Stake in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 572.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,865 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 147,167 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Entergy were worth $15,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Community Bank lifted its position in Entergy by 806.7% during the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Entergy Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ETR stock opened at $111.96 on Thursday. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.11 and a 52-week high of $118.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.97 and a 200-day moving average of $101.74.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Entergy's payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $131.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $558,419.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. This represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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