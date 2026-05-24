Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,662 shares of the company's stock after selling 411,986 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 43,546,533 shares of the company's stock worth $7,063,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,835 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 128,776,327 shares of the company's stock worth $20,887,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,674 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,301,112 shares of the company's stock worth $1,491,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,204 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,547.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,260,217 shares of the company's stock worth $362,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,614,443 shares of the company's stock worth $748,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.56.

Read Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $189.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.71 and a 200-day moving average of $167.07. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.11 and a 1-year high of $193.05. The company has a market cap of $294.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.37.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is presently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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