Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,308 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 77,683 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 61.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,717,240,000 after buying an additional 3,580,147 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,019,603,000 after buying an additional 2,366,695 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,134,203 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,678,227,000 after buying an additional 1,635,870 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $282,492,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 94.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,517,451 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $522,559,000 after buying an additional 1,225,524 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. This trade represents a 18.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 3.6%

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $309.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $315.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.Texas Instruments's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. KeyCorp upgraded Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Texas Instruments from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $263.65.

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Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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