Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,362 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 657,923 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to sound optimistic, with Sanford C. Bernstein raising its price target on Lam Research to $340 from $325 and reiterating an outperform rating, implying further upside from current levels.

Analysts continue to sound optimistic, with Sanford C. Bernstein raising its price target on Lam Research to $340 from $325 and reiterating an outperform rating, implying further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: The company is benefiting from strong AI-related chip demand, which is driving customers to buy more wafer fabrication equipment and supporting the stock’s strong year-to-date run.

The company is benefiting from strong AI-related chip demand, which is driving customers to buy more wafer fabrication equipment and supporting the stock’s strong year-to-date run. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research said it is adding AI and sensing capabilities to its chipmaking tools and expanding U.S. operations in Arizona and California, a sign it is positioning itself for longer-term growth in advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Article: Lam Research focused on adding AI to chipmaking tools as it eyes US expansion, CEO says

Lam Research said it is adding AI and sensing capabilities to its chipmaking tools and expanding U.S. operations in Arizona and California, a sign it is positioning itself for longer-term growth in advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Positive Sentiment: The company launched a new research lab in Salzburg focused on panel-level chip packaging, aiming to improve chip density and reduce packaging costs as AI demand rises.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $293.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $305.35 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $79.49 and a fifty-two week high of $309.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $381.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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