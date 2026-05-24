Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE - Free Report) by 40,591.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,843 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 37,750 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.07% of Hamilton Lane worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,800,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4,806.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,103 shares of the company's stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 196.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 26.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 39,766.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company's stock.

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Key Hamilton Lane News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hamilton Lane this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $184.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $166.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Hamilton Lane from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of HLNE opened at $90.32 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.64. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.68 and a 52-week high of $179.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 32.83%.The business had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $203.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane's previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Hamilton Lane's payout ratio is 36.55%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

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