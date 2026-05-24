Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 64,021 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,100 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 64,021 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Towne Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $132.31 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.44 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company's 50-day moving average is $134.48 and its 200 day moving average is $138.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

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