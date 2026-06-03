Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 6,779 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC - Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,218 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,779 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 184,579 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company's stock.

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The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $221.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $216.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.46. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $172.73 and a 52-week high of $243.94. The company has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.21 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 20.89%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group's dividend payout ratio is 39.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $237.50 to $238.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $243.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PNC

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 45,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $9,925,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,906.93. This represents a 80.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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